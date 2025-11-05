/Meet top five active bowlers with most wickets for India vs South Africa in Tests

From Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets for India vs South Africa in Tests. This list also includes Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lungi Ngidi
The star Proteas pacer, Kagiso Rabada, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets for India vs South Africa in Tests. In 14 matches against India, Rabada has picked up 55 wickets at a bowling average of 22.60.
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, is next on this list with 48 wickets in 11 Test matches against South Africa. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
World No.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is third on this list. In nine Test matches against Proteas, Jadeja has picked up 42 wickets at a bowling average of 19.09.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, is next on this list with 38 wickets in eight Test matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
The star Proteas pacer, Lungi Ngidi, features fifth on this list. In seven Test matches against India, Ngidi has picked up 27 wickets at a bowling average of 18.25.