/Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair left out of India’s squad for South Africa Tests despite strong Ranji form

Despite strong performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, senior players Mohammed Shami and Karun Nair have not been picked for India’s Test series against South Africa. The selectors have instead chosen to back younger players as part of their long-term plan for the team’s future. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the 15-member squad, and many fans were surprised by the exclusion of Shami and Nair. Both players have shown good form and experience in the domestic circuit recently.



Mohammed Shami, one of India’s most successful fast bowlers in recent years, has made a strong return to domestic cricket after recovering from injury. Playing for Bengal, Shami took seven wickets against Uttarakhand and followed it up with an eight-wicket haul against Gujarat. Even though he went wicketless in his next match against Tripura, his rhythm and control looked sharp. Interestingly, his best performances came at Eden Gardens, the venue for the first Test against South Africa.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking after the match against Gujarat, Shami said his focus is always on staying fit and ready for the national team. The 34-year-old pacer said it had been challenging to come back from injury, but he still believes he has more to offer for India.



Karun Nair’s case is also disappointing for many fans. The right-handed batter, who once scored a triple century in Tests, has been in fine touch this Ranji season. He scored 233 against Kerala, an unbeaten 174 against Goa and a solid 83 against Saurashtra. Despite these strong performances, Nair has been overlooked as selectors chose to give chances to younger batsmen.



Instead of relying on experience, the selectors have picked players like Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming series. The two-match Test series between India and South Africa begins on Friday (Nov 14) with the inaugural Test to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens.