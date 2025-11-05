LOGIN
From Mitchell Starc to Mark Wood, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 19:46 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 19:46 IST

From Mitchell Starc to Mark Wood, here's a look at the top five active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes. This list also includes Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 110 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 110 wickets

Nathan Lyon, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes. In 30 matches, Lyon has picked up 110 wickets at an bowling average of 29.41.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 97 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 97 wickets

Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc is also among the active top wicket-takers in The Ashes, having picked 97 wickets in 22 matches at a bowling average of 27.37.

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 91 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 91 wickets

Australia's current Test captain, Pat Cummins, features next on this list. He took 91 wickets in 19 Ashes matches at a bowling economy of 3.16.

Cummins is widely regarded as one of the best captains in Australian Test cricket history.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 76 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 76 wickets

The star Australian pacer, Josh Hazlewood, features fourth on this list with 76 wickets in 18 Ashes matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.

Mark Wood (England) - 41 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mark Wood (England) - 41 wickets

Mark Wood, known for his pace bowling, is fifth on this list. In 11 Ashes matches, Wood has picked up 41 wickets at a bowling economy of 3.44. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

