Days after guiding India to their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has found a special way to celebrate the historic win. The star Indian batter got a meaningful tattoo to mark India’s unforgettable triumph in the 2025 Women’s World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2) The tattoo features the World Cup trophy, the number 52, representing India’s margin of victory in the final, and the year 2025, symbolising the most memorable moment of her career. It’s not just another tatoo, but an emotional reminder of the years of hard work, sacrifice and determination that led her and the team to glory.

Sharing pictures of the tattoo on social media, Harmanpreet wrote, “Forever etched in my skin. Waited for you since Day 1, and now I’ll see you every morning and be grateful.” The message quickly went viral, with fans and teammates showering her with love and admiration.

The tattoo reflects the pride and emotion behind India’s long-awaited World Cup win. Every time she looks at it, she’ll be reminded of the moment when India lifted the trophy and changed the history of women’s cricket forever.

In a BCCI video shared after the final, Harmanpreet also recalled how her journey began with a childhood dream. She remembered playing with her father’s “big” cricket bat and how he later carved a smaller one just for her. “Whenever I watched India play, I used to think — I want a chance like this. I didn’t even know about women’s cricket then,” she said.