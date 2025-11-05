/Happy Birthday Kohli: A look at five epic knocks of Virat in Test cricket

As Virat Kohli turns 37, let’s look back at five of the former India captain’s greatest Test knocks that defined his career and cemented his legacy as one of the modern greats of red-ball cricket.
Young Virat Kohli showed his class in tough South African conditions, scoring 119 and 96 against a strong pace attack. Facing Steyn and Morkel, he played with courage and skill, proving he could handle the best. It was the start of Kohli’s great Test journey.
In his first Test as captain, Kohli led from the front with twin centuries in Adelaide. His fearless 141 in the fourth innings almost took India to victory. Though India lost, Kohli’s brave and attacking style marked the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket.
Kohli’s 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium was a masterclass in patience and power. Batting for nearly nine hours, he helped India post a huge total and win the match. This innings showed his hunger for big scores and his love for Test cricket.
After a poor outing in 2014 England tour, Kohli answered his critics with a brilliant 149 at Edgbaston. On a tricky pitch against Anderson and Broad, he fought hard to keep India in the game. It was one of his finest hundreds away from home, full of patience and control.
Kohli’s highest Test score, an unbeaten 254, came in Pune against South Africa. He looked unstoppable, hitting 33 fours and 2 sixes. It was a captain’s knock that led India to a big win at home.