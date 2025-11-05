LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Kohli: A look at five epic knocks of Virat in Test cricket

Happy Birthday Kohli: A look at five epic knocks of Virat in Test cricket

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 13:37 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 13:37 IST

As Virat Kohli turns 37, let’s look back at five of the former India captain’s greatest Test knocks that defined his career and cemented his legacy as one of the modern greats of red-ball cricket.

119 and 96 vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2013
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

119 and 96 vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2013

Young Virat Kohli showed his class in tough South African conditions, scoring 119 and 96 against a strong pace attack. Facing Steyn and Morkel, he played with courage and skill, proving he could handle the best. It was the start of Kohli’s great Test journey.

115 and 141 vs Australia, Adelaide 2014
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

115 and 141 vs Australia, Adelaide 2014

In his first Test as captain, Kohli led from the front with twin centuries in Adelaide. His fearless 141 in the fourth innings almost took India to victory. Though India lost, Kohli’s brave and attacking style marked the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket.

235 vs England, Mumbai 2016
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

235 vs England, Mumbai 2016

Kohli’s 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium was a masterclass in patience and power. Batting for nearly nine hours, he helped India post a huge total and win the match. This innings showed his hunger for big scores and his love for Test cricket.

149 vs England, Edgbaston 2018
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

149 vs England, Edgbaston 2018

After a poor outing in 2014 England tour, Kohli answered his critics with a brilliant 149 at Edgbaston. On a tricky pitch against Anderson and Broad, he fought hard to keep India in the game. It was one of his finest hundreds away from home, full of patience and control.

254 vs South Africa, Pune 2019
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

254 vs South Africa, Pune 2019

Kohli’s highest Test score, an unbeaten 254, came in Pune against South Africa. He looked unstoppable, hitting 33 fours and 2 sixes. It was a captain’s knock that led India to a big win at home.

Trending Photo

Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more
7

Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more

Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
7

Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor
7

Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor

From Mitchell Starc to Mark Wood, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes
5

From Mitchell Starc to Mark Wood, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes

5 oldest debutants in Test cricket since 2000: No Indian makes the cut
5

5 oldest debutants in Test cricket since 2000: No Indian makes the cut