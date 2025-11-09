LOGIN
5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against Proteas

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 16:50 IST

From Mohammed Shami to Shardul Thakur, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against Proteas. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Shami - 48 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Shami - 48 wickets

Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most wickets against Proteas in Tests. In 11 Test matches, Shami has picked up 48 wickets at a bowling average of 20.93. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.

Ravindra Jadeja - 42 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 42 wickets

World No.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is second on this list. In nine Test matches against Proteas, Jadeja has picked up 42 wickets at a bowling average of 19.09.

Jasprit Bumrah - 38 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 38 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, is next on this list with 38 wickets in eight Test matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.

Shardul Thakur - 13 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Shardul Thakur - 13 wickets

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is fourth on this list. He has picked up 13 wickets against Proteas in four Test matches at a bowling economy of 3.59. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Siraj - 12 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Siraj - 12 wickets

The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is next on this list with 12 wickets in four Test matches against Proteas. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

