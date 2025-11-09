/5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against Proteas

From Mohammed Shami to Shardul Thakur, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against Proteas. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most wickets against Proteas in Tests. In 11 Test matches, Shami has picked up 48 wickets at a bowling average of 20.93. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
World No.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, is second on this list. In nine Test matches against Proteas, Jadeja has picked up 42 wickets at a bowling average of 19.09.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, is next on this list with 38 wickets in eight Test matches. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is fourth on this list. He has picked up 13 wickets against Proteas in four Test matches at a bowling economy of 3.59. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is next on this list with 12 wickets in four Test matches against Proteas. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.