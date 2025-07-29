'My conscience does not allow me to watch': Owaisi calls for boycott of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Indian politician and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, has slammed the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) and called for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Speaking on Monday (July 28) in the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament), Owaisi slammed the authorities and insisted that his conscience does not allow him to watch the Asia Cup match.

India and Pakistan are drawn in the same group in the upcoming Asia Cup and will meet on September 14, which will be the first meeting between the nations after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan are at an all-time low, with both keeping their airspace closed.

Owaisi calls for boycott of India vs Pakistan clash

"When Pakistan's aircraft cannot come into our airspace, their boat cannot come into our water, trade has ended, how will you play a cricket match with Pakistan? When we are not giving water, we are stopping 80 per cent of Pakistan's water, saying that blood and water will not flow, you will play a cricket match," said the 56-year-old MP.

"My conscience does not allow me to watch that match," asserted the Hyderabad MP, who has also been part of the government's outreach initiative following Operation Sindoor. Speaking on the floor of Lok Sabha, he asked if "the government has the courage to call those 25 dead people and say that we took revenge in Operation Sindoor and now you watch the Pakistan match."

The Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, with India and Pakistan to meet on the first Sunday of the tournament. However, the clash has attracted huge criticism from Indian fans and former players, including Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan and others. The players, after public backlash, refused to take the field against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) clash in Edgbaston.

It will now be interesting to see whether the Indian government interferes in the sporting matter to prevent India from facing Pakistan, or if the contest will go ahead as scheduled.