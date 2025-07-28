/Which left-handed batsmen has most runs in Asia Cup (ODI)? Check full list

The Men's Asia Cup is a premier cricket tournament that started in 1984. It features some of the best teams from the Asian continent, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This tournament is played in two formats - One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20. India is the most successful team in this tournament, winning the title eight times (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023). Sri Lanka follows closely with six wins (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2022).

Over the years, many legendary players, including Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya, have featured in this tournament. Among them, the left-handed batters have also made a big impact. But who is the highest run-scorer among them in the Asia Cup ODIs? Let’s check out the top five left-handed batters with the most runs in this tournament.

Left-handed batters with the most runs in the Asia Cup (ODI)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Former Sri Lankan batter, Sanath Jayasuriya, tops the list of lefty batters with the most runs in the Asia Cup (ODI). He played 25 matches and scored 1220 runs at an average of 53.04. His record tally also includes six centuries and three half-centuries.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara, known for his stylish batting, comes second on this list. The former Sri Lankan keeper-batter played 24 Asia Cup matches and scored 1075 runs at an average of 48.86. His tally also includes four centuries and eight half-centuries.

Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan veteran, Arjuna Ranatunga, also features on this elite list. He played 19 matches and scored 741 runs at an average of 57.00, hitting one century and six half-centuries.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Former Bangladeshi captain and all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, comes fourth on this list. Hasan played 18 matches and scored 575 runs at an average of 35.93. His tally includes five half-centuries.

Gautam Gambhir (India)