Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know - format, teams, groups, full fixtures, key dates, live streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set for another edition as eight teams will gather for the continental tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), despite India being the official hosts of the tournament. Unlike the recent two editions, the upcoming edition will consist of eight teams, with India vs Pakistan also on the cards despite the recent Phalagam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor. Ahead of the continental tournament in the UAE, here are all the details of the Asia Cup 2025, including format, teams, groups, full fixtures, key dates and live streaming.

When will the Asia Cup 2025 start?

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on 9 September 2025 as Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser clash with the venue yet to be finalised.

How many teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025?

Eight teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025, divided into two groups of eight teams each.

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong China

When is the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025?

The India vs Pakistan clash in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday (September 14), with the venue yet to be finalised.

What is the tournament format of the Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I format, unlike the 2023 edition, which took place in ODI format.

What is the in-tournament team format for the Asia Cup 2025?

With eight teams divided into two groups of four teams each, all teams will play three round-robin matches in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Four Stage, where all four teams will again play in round-robin format. After the Super Four stage, the top two teams will meet in the final of the Asia Cup 2025.

When is the final of the Asia Cup 2025?

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 28, with the venue yet to be decided.

Which channel will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Which channel will live stream the Asia Cup 2025 in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app in India.

Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage Fixtures:

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE (Group A)

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman (Group A)

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Group B)

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan (Group A)

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman (Group A)

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Group B)

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Group B)

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE (Group A)

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Group B)

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman (Group A)

Asia cup 2025 Super 4 And Final Schedule:

September 20 (Saturday): B1 vs B2

September 21 (Sunday): A1 vs A2

September 23 (Tuesday): A2 vs B1

September 24 (Wednesday): A1 vs B2

September 25 (Thursday): A2 vs B2

September 26 (Friday): A1 vs B1

September 28 (Sunday): Final