The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has confirmed the dates and venue of the 17th edition of the Men’s Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, this year. Amid rumours of a potential 2025 Asia Cup schedule announcement following ACC’s annual general meeting in Dhaka (on Thursday), Naqvi revealed that the UAE will host the eight-team tournament from September 9 to September 28; he, however, kept mum on rumours of India and Pakistan being drawn in the same group.

The eight participating teams in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Hong Kong and Oman.

The fate of this tournament, however, remained uncertain for the longest time following the India-Pakistan military tussle in May. Naqvi addressed the media following the conclusion of the ACC meeting, but remained quiet over its scheduling, keeping everyone wondering how many times the arch-rivals will face off in this biennial tournament.



Despite India remaining the host of the 2025 Asia Cup, an agreement signed between the two boards (BCCI and PCB) ahead of the Champions Trophy earlier this year will see a neutral venue staging this tournament. As per that mutual agreement, neither of the two countries will travel across the border for any bilateral or multi-team event during the current FTP, with a neutral venue hosting each other’s matches every time.



Since the BCCI denied sending Team India to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy due to security concerns, with Dubai hosting all India matches, including the semis and the finale, the PCB reciprocated by denying sending its team across the border for the 2025 Asia Cup, with the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) staging the tournament.

What about India-Pakistan matches?



The India vs. Pakistan cricket match draws an unimaginable amount of engagement and money, thus making it the most lucrative affair of any multi-team tournament involving both.



Although nothing is confirmed yet, going by the generic norm, it looks likely that two Asian powerhouses will be drawn in the same group, which would see them facing against each other thrice (at best) – one during the group stage, one in Super Six, and one in the summit clash, should both make it that far. There has, however, never been an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final to date.

