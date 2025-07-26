IND vs ENG 2025: Sidhu slams Gambhir’s tactics after India stare at series-defeat in Manchester

Gautam Gambhir’s tactics as India's head coach have hurt the team on this UK tour. With the visiting side already trailing (1-2) in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, they are staring at a series defeat in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester. After three days of play at Old Trafford, the hosts sit in the driver’s seat with a massive lead in the first innings. What disappoints Indian fans more is how clueless their bowling attack has looked despite Jasprit Bumrah leading from the front. Former Indian opener-turned-broadcaster Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed Gambhir’s defensive strategy and team selection for the side’s shallow show this time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sidhu came down hard on Gambhir for his toothless tactics in this series, which have cost India. Sidhu said regular changes on the side have hurt the team’s rhythm and ability to perform collectively.



Besides, Bumrah-led pace attack hasn’t looked on point since this game began, with others, including debutant Anshul Kamboj, also unable to dominate the Poms. For England, Joe Root broke several records on his way to a brilliant 150, while the top three also contributed with constructive fifties.

“In the third match, Bumrah returns and Prasidh Krishna is dropped. In the fourth match, Akash Deep gets injured, and Anshul Kamboj is brought in. What is going on? Have you ever seen this many changes? It's not just bad, it's worse,” visibly frustrated Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.



“You're not able to build a proper combination. Who understands better than Gautam Gambhir that teams win because of combinations, not individual brilliance? When he was with KKR, it was the six-bowler combination that picked up 106 wickets. That made the difference,” Sidhu continued.

Team tactics baffles Sidhu



Sidhu also commented on the strange on-field tactics by the Indian Team’s leadership, which saw the minimal use of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar as bowlers. However, with untimely injuries to several first-team quicks, the visiting camp was forced to alter playing combinations, with Sidhu questioning,



“In the first match, Bumrah plays, but Shardul isn't given the ball alongside him. Then Shardul gets dropped, Bumrah doesn't play, Akash Deep comes in, Washington Sundar comes in, Nitish Reddy comes in,” he said, citing a lack of continuity.

