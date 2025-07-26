/ACC set to announce Asia Cup 2025 schedule imminently as BCCI sorts final sponsorship details

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to announce the Asia Cup 2025 schedule imminently as the continental tournament is little over a month away. According to media reports, ACC will announce the schedule for the tournament in the next 24-48 hours. Interestingly, the draft proposal, which will be official in the coming hours, includes India and Pakistan in the same group and will likely meet on multiple occasions during the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule to be out soon

The ACC held its meeting in Dhaka earlier in the week, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) boycotting it. However, the board was kept on alert regarding the proceedings of the meeting. According to prominent cricket website Cricbuzz, the schedule is likely to be announced within the next 24-48 hours, if not as early as Saturday (July 26).

“The full schedule and programme are expected to be released in a staggered manner - partially on Saturday, with the rest likely on Monday, if not all at once over the weekend. As previously reported by this website, the tournament is set to take place from September 10 to 28, although the dates may not be entirely final. Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE are expected to be the host cities,” reported Cricbuzz.

It is learnt that ACC has left the decision to BCCI to sort the final details regarding sponsorship. If all goes according to plan, the BCCI, in coordination with the ACC, will announce the schedule for the tournament in the coming hours.

When is the Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 5 (tentative date) in the UAE as part of the neutral venue agreement despite India being the hosts. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, with them being divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play every other team in the group in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the four teams will again play in a round robin format.

The top two teams from the round robin format will qualify for the final, which takes place on September 21 (tentative date). The entire tournament will be played in a T20I format.