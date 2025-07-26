/IND vs ENG: Ricky Ponting heaps praise on Joe Root after record breaking ton, says 'he is not one for stats'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Joe Root after the latter broke his record for most runs in Test cricket on Friday (July 26). Playing at Old Trafford in the fourth Test, Root was dismissed for 150 but registered his name in the record books, with only legendary Sachin Tendulkar scoring more runs in the red-ball format. After the ton, Ponting stated, Root does not play for stats, underlining his hunger for runs.

Ponting heaps praise on Root

"He is elegant, stylish, hungry. He has made it clear he is not one for stats and numbers, and you are not when you are playing, but when you finish, you can be proud of what you have achieved,” Ponting told Sky Sports.

On Friday, Root scored his 38th Test ton against India, in the process leapfrogging three batters – Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid for most runs in the longest format. With the ton, he also went level with Kumar Sangakkara for most Test tons with 38, underlining his credentials as a modern-day great.

Batters with most Test runs

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 15921 Runs

2. Joe Root – 13409 Runs

3. Ricky Ponting – 13378 Runs

4. Jacques Kallis – 13289 Runs

5. Rahul Dravid - 13288 Runs

The former England captain’s knock saw England establish a first innings lead of 186 runs until Stumps on Day 3. Root, along with Ollie Pope, stitched a partnership of 144 runs for the third wicket, while he also put together 150 runs for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes (unbeaten 77). At Stumps on Day 3, England were 544/7. Stokes had earlier retired hurt due to an injury but returned back to bat.

The hosts are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and another win for Stokes and Co will see them seal the series with a match to spare.