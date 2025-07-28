/Watch: Stokes refuses to shake Jadeja's hand as tempers flare after Manchester Test ends in stalemate

Not all was well between India and England after the Manchester Test ended in a stalemate on Sunday (July 27), leaving hosts leading the series 2-1 with one match remaining. It was Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja who took the centre stage when the former had offered a handshake to end the match in a draw. India’s refusal to shake hands and continue playing was justified as Jadeja and Washington Sundar both approached their tons in the Manchester Test.

Stokes-Jadeja take centre stage

With Jadeja unbeaten on 89 and Sundar on 80, Stokes offered a handshake (offer for a draw), but the Indian batters were clear with their intent and wanted to score their respective tons. After the refusal, Stokes gave the ball to part-time bowlers Joe Root and Harry Brook as they bowled the consequent five overs, helping the Indian duo to reach their respective tons at Old Trafford. Immediately after the hundreds, Indian batters decided to accept the offer for a draw, but things did not go well.

After the draw was accepted, English players approached Indian batters and offered a handshake, but Stokes did not shake hands with Jadeja initially. He went to Washington Sundar and returned before Jadeja offered a word to the English captain. They would later shake hands after a heated conversation in the middle, but with no eye contact.

Interestingly, the matter did not escalate and at the time of writing was not reported to the match referee.

What happened on Day 5 of the Manchester Test?

Trailing by 237 runs at the start of Day 5, India lost KL Rahul in the first session on 90 before Shubman Gill fell for 103. The Indian captain in the process also completed his fourth ton of the series while also reaching the 700-run mark. Rahul was unfortunate to miss out on a ton, but Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja helped India reach 425/4 before the match was called off for a draw. This was just the second time in Brendon McCullum’s England coaching role that a Test match had ended in a stalemate.