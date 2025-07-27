/IND vs ENG 2025: Shubman Gill scripts history, becomes first Indian captain to achieve THIS feat, check details

In the ongoing Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester, Indian captain Shubman Gill made history on Sunday (Jul 27) by becoming the first Indian captain to score more than 700 runs in a Test series played outside India (away Tests). The 25-year-old has joined the elite list of captains who have scored 700 or more runs in a single Test series, including legends like Sir Don Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith.

Furthermore, Gill has become only the third Indian batter to cross 700 runs in a Test series, with former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal having done this before.

The Indian captain reached this milestone in the second innings at Old Trafford, helping India to recover from a tough spot (struggling at 0 for the loss of two wickets). He spent nearly 17 hours at the crease during this innings, showing his immense focus and determination for the game.

Before this Test, Gill had already scored 619 runs in seven innings, including a personal best score of 269 runs at Edgbaston.

Indian batters with 700-plus runs in a Test series

774 runs – Sunil Gavaskar vs West Indies, 1971 (Away)

732 runs – Sunil Gavaskar vs West Indies, 1978/79 (Home)

712 runs – Yashasvi Jaiswal vs England, 2024 (Home)

701* runs – Shubman Gill vs England, 2025 (Away)

Shubman Gill also became the first player from Asia to score 700 runs in a Test series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Former Indian Test captain, Virat Kohli, previously held the record with his 692 runs in the BGT series in 2014-15.

Asian batters with most runs in a Test series in SENA countries