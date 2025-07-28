/IND vs ENG: Injured Rishabh Pant ruled out of Oval Test; N Jagadeesan roped in as replacement

India’s Rishabh Pant has been officially ruled out of the final Test match against England at The Oval after he fractured his metatarsal in his right foot on Day 2 of the Manchester Test. Pant, who has been one of India’s best batters on the tour, scored twin hundreds in Headingley but will now have to spend time away from the team, having been reportedly advised to rest for at least six weeks. On the other hand, N. Jagadeesan has been roped in as a replacement for the injured Pant.

Injured Pant ruled out of Oval Test

Pant tried to reverse-sweep a delivery from Chris Woakes, which he ended up inside-edging onto his right foot on the Day of the Old Trafford Test. The initial diagnosis suggests that Pant would need six to eight weeks' rest, meaning he will be out of the team for the next two months and thus will sit out the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Pant should, however, return for the South Africa series in October.

Pant is India's third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series with 479 runs at an average of 68.42, including two centuries and three fifties.

Pant’s replacement, N. Jagadeesan, was granted a visa on Sunday morning, as reported by ESPNCricinfo and will link up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday in London. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for India in the Manchester Test.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG 2025: Bumrah unlocks unwanted record in Manchester as England punish India on day 4

Who is N. Jagadeesan?

N. Jagadeesan plays for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit and previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jagadeesan has scored 3,373 runs from 52 first-class matches, including 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, at an average of 47.50.

Jagadeesan has been on the fringes of the India A setup for a while. He has topped the run charts for two seasons back-to-back. In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, he made 816 runs in 13 innings at 74.18. He followed that with 674 runs in 13 innings at 56.16 in 2024-25. This included two hundreds and five half-centuries.

India's updated squad for the fifth Test

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk).