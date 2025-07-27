/IND vs ENG, Day 5 Weather Report: Can rain help India escape defeat in Manchester Test?

Team India will need a heroic escape in Manchester as they take the field on Day 5 of the fourth Test, trailing by 137 runs in their second innings. Having struggled with early wickets, KL Rahul (87) and Shubman Gill (78) steadied the innings in the final session as the visitors now face a stern challenge to save the Manchester Test. However, will rain play any role on Day 5 as the visitors search for luck on what could be another final day filled with drama?

Will rain help India escape Manchester Test?

According to AccuWeather, there will be a 70 percent cloud cover with a humidity level of 70 percent as well. It is partly cloudy, but no rain is expected in the morning with sunshine dominating the early hours. The temperature will differ between 13° and 19°. While the cloud cover will drop to 65 per cent by afternoon, still rain is not expected to play any role in the crunch final day.

Sunday weather report for Manchester Test

India finished Day 4 on 174/2 and are now 137 runs behind England. If the Indian team is able to salvage the match on the fifth and final day on Sunday, it will be an achievement in itself. England went wicketless in the final session as Indian batters added 126 runs to their tally, with KL Rahul (87) and Shubman Gill (78) in the middle.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) followed by Sai Sudharsan (0) with both losing their wickets in the opening over. India were 0/2 when both batters were dismissed as England were in the driver’s seat at that time. However, Rahul and Gill helped India steady the innings and avoid any further misery in the contest.

As things stand, India need to overcome the 137-run deficit before establishing a lead. England, on the other hand, will need eight more wickets to win the match and seal the series with one more match remaining.