/IND vs ENG 2025: Jasprit Bumrah becomes joint highest wicket-taker for India in England

In the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday (Jul 26) matched former speedster Ishant Sharma’s record of 51 wickets in England, becoming India’s joint-highest wicket-taker bowler in England. Bumrah reached the milestone by providing his team a breakthrough in England's Craig Dawson on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Manchester. So far, the 31-year-old has taken 14 wickets in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in just five innings.
The former Indian pacer, Ishant Sharma, took his record tally of 51 wickets in just 24 innings at an average of 33.35. Whereas, Jasprit Bumrah equalled that record in only 22 innings at a better bowling average of 26. The next Indian players on the list are Kapil Dev, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
In the ongoing Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England is leading by 311 runs after wrapping up India on 358 in the first innings. For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler, taking four important wickets.