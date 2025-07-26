/IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill breaks 9-year-old Virat Kohli record, now chases Gavaskar’s historic Test feat

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill is breaking and rewriting records for fun in his debut series as captain. On Day 4 (Jul 26) of the Manchester Test against England, the 24-year-old went past former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s tally of 655 runs from the 2016-17 home series against England. At the stroke of tea, Gill reached 668 runs and remained unbeaten, making him the second-highest run-scorer by an Indian captain in a single Test series. He now trails only the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who holds the top spot with 732 runs, which he scored during the iconic 1971 tour of the West Indies.



The Indian captain is making this series memorable, smashing records along the way. In the second Test in Birmingham, Gill scored 430 runs, which is the highest by any Indian batter in a single Test and the second-highest overall. In the same Test, he became the second Indian to score a double century and a century in the same match, following Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved this against the West Indies in 1971 at Port of Spain. However, Gill is the first player ever to score a 250 and a 150 in the same Test.

Additionally, Gill holds the record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. He is also the fifth player to score double centuries in both ODIs and Tests, joining the elite list of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in a Test series against England. During the five-match Test series between India and England in 2024, Jaiswal amassed 712 runs. Currently, Shubman Gill needs to score 44 more runs in the ongoing match to surpass Jaiswal's record and claim the top position.