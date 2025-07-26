Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, where players pour their sweat and grit into representing their nations. Indian cricket hero and legend Virat Kohli once expressed that "representing his country gives him immense joy." Over its 147-year history, cricket has witnessed joy, heartbreak, and an unwavering fighting spirit. Although the game originated in England, Australia has emerged as the most successful team, earning 10 ICC titles, including six ODI World Cups, two Champions Trophies, one T20I World Cup, and one World Test Championship.

Throughout this long journey in cricket, many records have been established, some of which are nearly impossible to break.

Let’s take a look at 10 of those remarkable records.

1) Murli 800 test wickets

Former Sri Lankan leg-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most Test wickets (800). He achieved the feat of taking 10 wickets in a Test match in four consecutive matches. Additionally, Muralitharan has received the most Player of the Series awards (11) in Test cricket.

2) Rohit's 264

India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket. Facing Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sharma scored 264 runs off just 173 deliveries. Notably, Rohit holds the record for most hundreds (5) in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

3) Sachin's most appearances in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest players in the history of cricket, has featured in 664 international matches. Virat Kohli is the only active player on the list, with 550 international appearances. However, Kohli will not be able to surpass Tendulkar's records, as he has retired from Test and T20I formats.

4) Jim Laker's 19 wickets in a Test game

England pacer Jim Laker once picked up 19 out of 20 wickets in a Test game against Australia in Manchester. He scalped a nine-wicket haul in the first innings and bettered it with 10 in the second. The remaining one wicket was picked by Tony Lock.

5) Highest score by a nightwatchman in Test cricket

Australia's right-arm pacer Jason Gillespie accomplished an incredible feat by scoring a double century while playing as a night watchman. Coming in at number 3, Jason scored an unbeaten 201 runs against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Surprisingly, this iconic knock came on his birthday.

6) Sachin 100 international centuries

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the 'God of Cricket,' achieved 100 international centuries in his remarkable career. It seems unlikely that any batter will surpass this unique feat.

7) Dravid's zero golden ducks in Test cricket

'The Wall of Indian cricket,' known for his rock-solid defensive technique, has never been dismissed for a golden duck in his entire Test career. In his 286 innings, he has never returned to the pavilion after facing just one ball.

8) Sir Don Bradman's 99.94 average in Test cricket

One of Australia's greats Sir Don Bradman boasts an astonishing average of 99.94 in Test cricket. In 52 innings, Bradman missed 7,000 Test runs by a mere four runs.

9) Sami's 17-ball over in 2003

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Sami bowled a 17-ball over, including seven wides and four no-balls, against Bangladesh in 2004.

10) Lara' 400 in Test cricket