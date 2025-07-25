/Top five Test batters with most runs in single over: No.3 has Indian roots

In Test cricket, there have been many instances when ballers have been hit for sixes and fours. Batters switched from the traditional Test batting to T20 batting and it resulted in huge flow of runs
Test cricket is often characterised by textbook defence, which includes leaving balls outside the off-stump, playing late, and, most importantly, maintaining focus. Players typically defend more deliveries than they score, as the longest format of the game requires patience, skill, and determination. Bowlers also appreciate this format, as they must create opportunities to take wickets and consistently bowl in the good length area. However, there have been instances in Test matches where bowlers have been hit all around the park, making it feel more like a T20 game.
Let's take a look at the top five instances (Test cricket) in which bowlers were hit hard.
Jasprit Bumrah: Surprisingly, the current world no. 1 pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, leads the tally for most runs smashed in an over. In 2022, facing former British pacer Stuart Broad at Birmingham in England, Bumrah scored 35 runs comprising four fours, two sixes, and seven extras.
The former West Indies southpaw batter was at his brutal best in Johannesburg, hammering 28 runs off South Africa’s Robin Peterson. Notably, Lara still holds the record for the highest individual Test score. (unbeaten 400).
In Perth, Bailey went after England’s veteran seamer James Anderson with three sixes all over the park, scoring 28 runs.
South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj smashed former England skipper Joe Root for 28 runs in one over at Port Elizabeth. Notably, Maharaj is one of the two active players for South Africa who have 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket.
In Lahore, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi scored 27 runs against India's premier spinner at that time, Harbhajan Singh. Even after such aggressive batting, Pakistan couldn't win that Test, as the game ended in a draw.