/Top five Test batters with most runs in single over: No.3 has Indian roots

Test cricket is often characterised by textbook defence, which includes leaving balls outside the off-stump, playing late, and, most importantly, maintaining focus. Players typically defend more deliveries than they score, as the longest format of the game requires patience, skill, and determination. Bowlers also appreciate this format, as they must create opportunities to take wickets and consistently bowl in the good length area. However, there have been instances in Test matches where bowlers have been hit all around the park, making it feel more like a T20 game.

Let's take a look at the top five instances (Test cricket) in which bowlers were hit hard.

1) Jasprit Bumrah vs. Stuart Broad (2022)

Jasprit Bumrah: Surprisingly, the current world no. 1 pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, leads the tally for most runs smashed in an over. In 2022, facing former British pacer Stuart Broad at Birmingham in England, Bumrah scored 35 runs comprising four fours, two sixes, and seven extras.

2. Brian Lara vs. Robin Peterson (2003-04)

The former West Indies southpaw batter was at his brutal best in Johannesburg, hammering 28 runs off South Africa’s Robin Peterson. Notably, Lara still holds the record for the highest individual Test score. (unbeaten 400).

3. George Bailey vs. James Anderson (2013-14)

In Perth, Bailey went after England’s veteran seamer James Anderson with three sixes all over the park, scoring 28 runs.

4. Keshav Maharaj vs. Joe Root (2019-20)

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj smashed former England skipper Joe Root for 28 runs in one over at Port Elizabeth. Notably, Maharaj is one of the two active players for South Africa who have 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket.

5. Shahid Afridi vs. Harbhajan Singh (2005-06)