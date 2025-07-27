/Most runs in WTC history team-wise: Joe Root leads for England, check who does for India - and it is not Virat Kohli

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019 to enhance the significance and value of every bilateral Test series, aiming to revive interest in Test cricket during the era of T20 internationals. Since the inception of the WTC, many batters have displayed grit and determination, scoring numerous runs for their teams. Now, let's take a look at the top-scoring batters from each nation.

1) Joe Root (England)

Joe Root is England's top run-scorer and the leading run-getter overall since the World Test Championship began in 2019. In 68 Test matches, Root has accumulated 5,946 runs, boasting an average of 52.61. Recently, he surpassed cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket with 13,409 runs. Root also holds the record for most tons in WTC (20).

2) Rishabh Pant (India)

India's Test vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, has scored the most runs by an Indian batter in the World Test Championship (WTC). With a strike rate of 74, Pant has accumulated a total of 2,731 runs. Notably, he has hit 90 sixes and needs two more to become the leading six-hitter for India in Test cricket.

3) Steven Smith (Australia)

Steven Smith, one of Australia's greatest batters, has scored the most runs for his side in the World Test Championship cycle. In 55 Tests, Smith amassed 4,278 runs, including 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries.

4) Kane Willaimson (New Zealand)

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is the leading run-getter for the Kiwis in WTC history. Williamson, showing his class and temperament, notched up 2,822 runs in 22 Tests.

5) Temba Bavuma (South Africa)

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has scored 1,992 runs, making him his side’s most reliable WTC batter. Recently, Bavuma led South Africa to its maiden WTC title, defeating Australia in the ultimate clash.

6) Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Former Sri Lankan captain and opener Dimuth Karunaratne tops his country’s tally with 2,642 runs, comprising six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

7) Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies)

Former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who recently played his 100th Test match, has 2,268 runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history. Notably, Kraigg ranks among the youngest players to score a Test hundred for the West Indies, achieving this feat when he was 21 years and 278 days old.

8) Litton Das (Bangladesh)

Litton Das tops the chart for Bangladesh with 1,976 runs in 34 Tests. Notably, Das has been effective as a gloveman, also affecting 124 dismissals so far.

9) Babar Azam (Pakistan)