5 darkest chapters in Indian cricket history: Match-fixing scandals that shocked the nation

Match-fixing is the darkest chapter in any sport and it raises serious questions about the honesty and credibility of the players involved. In India, cricket is treated like a religion, where fans worship their favorite cricketers. Every Indian cricket fan is emotionally attached to the sport, serving as a heartbeat for many fans. Unfortunately, there have been numerous incidents where Indian cricketers have faced allegations of match-fixing. These scandals have shocked the entire world, leaving the fans with a sense of doubt towards their beloved heroes. Let's take a look at the top five scandals in Indian cricket history.

1. Mohammed Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was banned for life by the BCCI in 2000 for his alleged involvement in match-fixing during South Africa's tour of India in 2000. He was accused of introducing South African captain Hansie Cronje to bookies and reportedly confessed to fixing three ODIs against South Africa in Rajkot (1996), during the Pepsi Cup in Sri Lanka (1997), and in Pakistan (1999), according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. However, in 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted his life ban.

2. Ajay Jadeja & Ajay Sharma

Ajay Jadeja and Ajay Sharma were both allegedly involved in match-fixing in 2000. While Jadeja’s ban was reduced to five years, Sharma’s lifetime ban was lifted after 14 years by the Delhi District Court. However, Jadeja never fully returned to cricket. He worked as a mentor with the Afghanistan cricket team and then later switched to commentary.

3. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were allegedly involved in fixing scandals. The Chennai Super Kings faced accusations of a senior team official's involvement in betting and leaking team information during the tournament (2013). Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals found themselves in controversy when three of their players were allegedly caught in spot-fixing. Both these franchises were suspended for IPL 2016 and 2017.

4. Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila IPL controversy

During IPL 2013,Delhi Policearrested three players from Rajasthan Royals (RR), Shanthakumaran Sreesanth,Ajit Chandila,andAnkeet Chavan on charges of allegedspot-fixing during an IPL game against Mumbai Indians (MI). BCCI banned them for life; however, it was later reduced to seven years by the apex cricket board. Additionally, Sreesanth's ban was lifted in 2019 by the Supreme Court.

5. Amit Yadav and Abhinav Bali