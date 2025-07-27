2025 Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan in same group, to face on September 14 in UAE; check full list

In a massive development surrounding the India vs Pakistan game in the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the complete schedule. The UAE will host the eight-team tournament in September (9 to 28). Outside of ACC’s five full members, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the remaining three teams are the hosts (UAE), Hong Kong and Oman, with all divided into two groups; India and Pakistan are drawn in one, Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while the remaining four in Group B. The marquee India-Pakistan game is scheduled for Sunday (Sep 14) in the UAE.

Following ACC’s annual general meeting in Dhaka this past Thursday, its president and also PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the complete schedule, including the final date of the India-Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup group game.



Keeping in mind the 2026 T20 World Cup (in India and Sri Lanka), the biennial tournament, to be played in the T20I format, will see the top two teams from each group advancing to the next stage (Super-Four), from where the top two sides will qualify for the final.



Meanwhile, given that India and Pakistan are in the same group, the chances of them facing each other more than once (thrice) are higher, should they qualify for the final, which, however, has never happened before in the 16 editions of the Asia Cup.



Moreover, India will remain the host of this tournament, and had it not been about the two country’s boards signing an agreement ahead of the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where they decided that neither will travel across the border for any cricket at any level (in this current FTP), forcing a neutral venue to host all of their respective games, India could have staged all games.



Also, considering the India-Pakistan game is the most lucrative affair in all of cricket, getting three of them during the 2025 Asia Cup, the second of which would most likely be on September 21, with the last, should both reach the final, would be a week later on September 28, would be bumper for the broadcasters. It, however, contradicts the very notion behind India's boycott of Pakistan on all fronts following the attack on India’s Kashmir by Pakistani-based terrorists (in April), which further led to escalating cross-border action a fortnight later.

Here is the complete schedule of the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup –

September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

September 10: India vs UAE

September 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

September 12: Pakistan vs Oman

September 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

September 14: India vs Pakistan

September 15: UAE vs Oman

September 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

September 17: Pakistan vs UAE

September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

September 19: India vs Oman

Super 4 stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1