/IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja opens up on Rajasthan Royals return, says 'coming back feels special'

Rajasthan Royals will officially have a royal member in their ranks after Ravindra Jadeja secured a move back to his old franchise on the retention deadline day on Saturday (Nov 15). As confirmed by both the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja was part of an ambitious trade deal that involved the transfer of Sanju Samson in the other direction. After his move, Jadeja opened up on his move to RR and reckoned it was a special feeling.

Jadeja opens up on RR return

"Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory," Jadeja said in an official statement. "Coming back feels special; it's not just a team for me, it's home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players," he added.

Currently in action for India in the second Test match against South Africa, Jadeja’s move was speculated since the last week of October, with Sanju Samson moving in the other direction. He has reportedly cost Rs 15 crores ($1.69 million) for RR, while another deal saw the Sam Curran move to the Royals in Rs 2.40 crores ($271,000).

“Rajasthan Royals thanks Sanju Samson for his outstanding contributions across 11 years with the franchise. Joining as a promising youngster, Sanju grew into one of Indian cricket’s most admired players and leaders, representing the Royals with passion, humility and consistency while inspiring a generation of young cricketers,” Rajasthan Royals wrote on their website.

At the time of writing, several transfers were also set to happen, with Matheesha Pathirana also set to exit CSK. While no potential bidder emerged for him, Pathirana could enter the auctions as he searches for a team in IPL 2026.

Other deals on the day

Mohammed Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad) to Lucknow Super Giants

Arjun Tendulkar (MI) to Lucknow Super Giants

Nitish Rana (RR) to Delhi Capitals

Donovan Ferreira (DC) to Rajasthan Royals