IPL Retention window deadline day: Here's all you need to know, including timings, players traded, possible trades

The first steps for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will be taken on Saturday (Nov 15) as franchises are set to announce their retentions. Set for November 15, all 10 franchises will announce their final lists of players and releases as they prepare to take part in the IPL 2026 auctions in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Ahead of the deadline, here is everything you need to know about the key details, including timings, traded players, and more.

When is the deadline for the IPL franchises to announce the final list of retentions?

The trade window for the IPL 2026 started as soon as the IPL 2025 got over, meaning franchises were able to discuss potential transfers as early as June 2025.

According to IPL regulations, the trade window remains active until one week before the auction, and then reopens until one month before the start of the following season. However, players purchased at the IPL 2026 mini-auction cannot be traded.

When does the IPL 2026 trade window close on November 15?

No time has been confirmed for the IPL 2026 trade window closure by the BCCI or IPL commission, but it is expected that the window will close around 5 p.m.

Why do teams announce retentions despite the trade window being open one month before the following season?

While teams can still do business and exchange players a month prior to the start of IPL 2026, the key factor in releases and retentions remains the auctions. A franchise can load its pockets with releases and player exchange deals prior to the auctions and thus has options to buy players of its choice during the bidding process.

Any trade after the auctions is unlikely, as teams start preparing for the latest season and have limited options to trade.

How many players can a team retain?

Franchises may retain or release as many players as they wish, with no cap, unlike the mega-auction years. Teams are free to overhaul their squads as they see fit. However, each franchise must operate within the salary purse limit of 120 crore.

What are the IPL trade rules?

Teams may trade players with other franchises and can exchange players of similar or varying values. In cases where players of different values are swapped, the franchise receiving the higher-valued player must pay the balance amount.

Trades may also take place through all-cash deals, where a player is transferred in exchange for a fee. A player’s consent is mandatory for any trade, though the final decision on retaining or releasing a player ultimately rests with the franchise.

Confirmed Player trades for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for his last season's fee of Rs 2 Crore.

Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians

All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford has also been traded to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) for his existing fee of Rs 2.6 Crore.

Devon Conway exits CSK

Devon Conway confirmed his exit from CSK. The New Zealand opener was bought for Rs. 6.25 crore.

Expected Player Trades

Mohammed Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad) to Lucknow Super Giants

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) to Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) to Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (RR) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Arjun Tendulkar (MI) to Lucknow Super Giants