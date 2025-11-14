IPL 2026 Retentions: Glenn Maxwell to be released from Punjab Kings? See who is going where as deadline day approaches

With less than a day to go before the IPL 2026 retention deadline, the ten participating teams are racing against time to finalise their player line-ups. The focus is shifting toward refining existing squads rather than starting afresh, as various clubs weigh their options on key players. Punjab Kings are reportedly planning to part ways with Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson—who joined the team mid-season in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

Despite this, there’s speculation that Mitch Owen, who filled in for Maxwell during his injury, might be retained. Punjab Kings made it to the IPL 2025 finals, finishing as runners-up. In a different scenario, Lucknow Super Giants are set to keep Mayank Yadav, the young fast bowler who’s been sidelined by injury for most of the last two seasons. Yadav, retained for INR 11 crore, has been recovering from a back injury that required surgery in New Zealand. According to reports, he’s expected to return to full fitness by early January, which clears up concerns regarding his availability for IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, Lucknow could release players like Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, and Shamar Joseph into the auction pool. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have won the IPL three times, might also release Venkatesh Iyer, although there’s a chance they may look to re-sign him during the mini-auction in December. Rajasthan Royals are in active negotiations with KKR for a possible trade involving Nitish Rana, with both teams exploring options for the exchange. KKR may also let go of South African players Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, though the franchise could choose to retain Ajinkya Rahane. KKR has also been in discussions with Delhi Capitals over a potential deal for KL Rahul, but no final decision has been reached.

Delhi Capitals are expected to release pacer T. Natarajan, openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, as well as a few uncapped players who didn’t feature much in recent seasons. Mumbai Indians are likely to part ways with Will Jacks after trading in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford.