/From Cameron Green to Hardik Pandya, 5 most expensive trades in IPL history

From Cameron Green to Hardik Pandya here is a look at five most expensive trades in IPL history. The elite list consists of names like Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Lockie Ferguson as the trade window IPL 2026 is about to close.
Cameron Green’s blockbuster move from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering Rs 17.5 crores stands as one of the most expensive trades in IPL history. The Australian all-rounder, known for his explosive batting, handy seam bowling, and immense long-term potential, instantly became the centerpiece of RCB’s squad overhaul.
Hardik Pandya’s high-profile return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for Rs 15 crores in 2023 ranks among the most expensive and dramatic trades in IPL history. The move stunned the cricketing world, as Pandya had only recently led GT to a title and established himself as one of the league’s premier all-rounders and emerging leaders.
Shardul Thakur’s move from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 10.75 crores ahead of the 2022 season stands out as one of the costliest trades in IPL history. Known for his knack for picking crucial wickets and contributing valuable lower-order runs, Thakur brought with him the reputation of a true impact player.
Avesh Khan’s transfer from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crores in 2023 ranks among the most expensive trades in IPL history, highlighting the increasing demand for high-quality Indian fast bowlers. Known for his ability to bowl with pace, extract bounce, and deliver under pressure at the death, Avesh offered RR a much-needed boost to their pace attack.
Lockie Ferguson’s high-value trade from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 10 crores in 2022 remains one of the most expensive fast-bowling deals in IPL history. Renowned for his express pace, sharp bouncers, and ability to trouble batters with late movement, Ferguson brought a genuine X-factor to KKR’s attack.