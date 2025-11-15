/IPL 2026: CSK confirm Sanju Samson arrival on retention deadline day, Ravindra Jadeja joins RR in return

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially confirmed the arrival of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auctions. In a headline signing on the deadline day, CSK announced the arrival of Samson in a deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja return to Rajasthan Royals after 16 years. The signing brought an end to the long saga surrounding the trade of both Samson and Jadeja, who had been in the headlines for a long time.

Samson to CSK done deal

It is reported that CSK traded in Samson for a reported fee of Rs 18 crores ($2 million) on the deadline despite rumours of the transfer speculating since October last week. As part of the deal, Sam Curran and Jadeja were traded to the Rajasthan Royals, with the former valued at Rs 15 crores ($1.69 million) by CSK. The transfer means CSK will have a wicketkeeper option as well as a future captain in their ranks, with Samson coming with tons of experience.

Across 11 seasons with RR, Samson scored 4,027 runs and led them to the final of IPL 2025. The Kerala batter scored a career-best 531 runs in 2024. His request for a release after IPL 2025 made a move inevitable, and CSK, still searching for clarity, emerged as the natural landing spot.

It will be interesting to see how Samson adapts to CSK culture, with reports stating that he will replace Dhoni in the Playing XI during IPL 2026. His ability to keep wickets and availability for a longer time also mean that he could be used as a future skipper.

Other deals on the day

Mohammed Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad) to Lucknow Super Giants

Arjun Tendulkar (MI) to Lucknow Super Giants

Nitish Rana (RR) to Delhi Capitals

Donovan Ferreira (DC) to Rajasthan Royals