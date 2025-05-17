Published: May 17, 2025, 08:52 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:52 IST

In a worst-possible-case scenario on Saturday (May 17), the rain could play spoilsport in the IPL 2025 return leg’s opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. As per AccuWeather, thunderstorms, heavy on occasion, could headline Saturday’s blockbuster. Beginning in the afternoon, the showers could continue till late evening, potentially interrupting the game.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) further predicts one or two spells of rain during the game time.

Meanwhile, rain also had to do with both teams deciding on their training session timings before the marquee clash. While the hosts held their training session from 2 PM to 5 PM on the match-day eve, a decision team director Mo Bobat said, was taken considering the patchy weather conditions in the city, the travelling side began their practice from 5 PM onwards but ended at around 6:30 PM.

Rain, however, continued to pour in abundance since Friday night at around 9:30 PM when both teams completed their practice sessions. It didn’t stop for at least three to four hours, while it was the same case the previous night.

If rain causes no result on Saturday, with each team bagging one point, it’s going to be curtains for KKR, who will, at best, finish at 14 points in as many games (should they win their last league match) while it will put RCB in the playoff spot.

Even in case of a washout, RCB can finish in the top two and thus qualify for Qualifier 1, the winner of which reaches the final, while the loser would get another chance to reach the summit clash in Qualifier 2.

Bobat reflected on the outcome of a washout at the venue on Saturday, adding that outside of wanting the players to feel calm and relaxed about the game, there are things one cannot control, and rain and results are part of them.

"When you get to game day, you can't control it," Bobat said on match eve. "So, actually you want your players to feel as clear and relaxed as possible. You trust them to make decisions in the moment, regardless of what happens.

"We don't overthink any of those things really. If the game's rain-affected, it's rain-affected. It's not something any of us control. So, we don't really think too much about that, but it might influence our preparation,” he continued.