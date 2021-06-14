Cricket: India 'not worried' about New Zealand's advantage in WTC Final, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian players are heading into the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand with a ‘positive’ mindset, key batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has said.

The final of WTC, set to be played in Southampton from June 18, comes after two years of Test series to find the world’s top two Test teams.

The Blackcaps head into the summit clash with a confidence-boosting 1-0 Test series win against hosts England whereas Virat Kohli and Co continue to gear up for the match by playing an intra-squad friendly match.

"We are not worried about that," Pujara said about New Zealand's recent Test series in England.

"We will try and focus on these 10 to 12 days which we have for our preparation," the batsman said in a video shared on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website.

"If we utilise these days well I feel that our team will be up for the final."

New Zealand won the second Test in Birmingham after drawing the first Test at Lord’s.

"When it comes to finals we will give our best and we know that our team has the potential to do well and win the Championship," Pujara said.

Pujara, who has the experience of playing County cricket in England, said adjusting to the weather conditions will be crucial to India’s success in the WTC final.

"Playing in different conditions in a single day here is the most challenging part for a batsman because if it rains you go off the field and then suddenly it stops raining and you start again," said Pujara.

"So there are breaks in between and this is where you need to understand and accept the challenge. Mentally you have to be strong; your concentration needs to be up to the mark."

The World Test Championship final will bring the first-ever such cycle to an end and after that, the new cycle will begin with a five-Test series between England and India, starting from August 4.