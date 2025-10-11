/IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill surpasses Rohit, Sachin with his latest ton century vs West Indies

Shubman Gill’s golden run with the bat shows no signs of slowing down. The 26-year-old’s century led India’s charge on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The India skipper brought up his 10th Test hundred in the 130th over, much to the delight of the Delhi crowd during the second session on Saturday.

Gill reached the milestone of 177 deliveries, striking 13 boundaries and a six. His unbeaten 129 is his highest score since the 269 he made against England in Birmingham earlier this year.

This is Gill’s fifth Test century as India captain, and his first of the ongoing series. He had earlier scored four centuries in his maiden series as Test captain during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

Gill surpasses Rohit Sharma

The 26-year-old is now the Indian player with the most centuries in World Test Championship (WTC) history, surpassing Rohit Sharma, who retired earlier this year with nine WTC hundreds.

Gill also equalled Virat Kohli’s record for the most centuries by an Indian captain in a calendar year with five. Kohli had achieved the feat twice, in 2017 and 2018.

In doing so, Gill went past Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored four centuries as India’s Test captain back in 1997.

A record-breaking year for Gill

Statistically, this has been Gill’s finest year in red-ball cricket. In 14 innings, he has amassed 966 runs at an average of 74.30 and a strike rate of 63.34.

Gill declared India’s first innings at 518/5, remaining unbeaten on 129 after Dhruv Jurel fell for 44 in 134.2 overs .

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a double century, run out for 175 following a mix-up with Gill. Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed a handy 43 after walking in at number five.

India currently lead the two-match Test series 1-0, having won the first Test at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The hosts are eyeing their first-ever home Test series win under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.