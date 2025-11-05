/IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma unlikely to participate in South Africa A series - Report

The Indian selectors for the men’s team are likely to rest Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming India A series against South Africa A in ODIs despite calls for inclusion. Both Virat and Rohit, who played in the ODI series against Australia last month, are likely to be available for the main series but will skip the India A series. The Indian side is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting Nov 30, which comes after the Test series concludes on Nov 26.

Virat, Rohit to miss India A series?

As things stand, neither Virat nor Rohit are in frame for inclusion in the series as they manage the workload. While Rohit is in Mumbai, Virat’s location is currently unknown, but is expected to be in England. According to a prominent cricket website, Cricbuzz, the duo will directly participate in the ODI series starting on Nov 30 in Ranchi.

While Rohit had an excellent series with the bat, having scored 204 runs, Virat’s form did raise question marks. He was dismissed for back-to-back ducks before scoring an unbeaten 74 against Australia in Sydney. The duo of Virat and Rohit scored an unbeaten 168 runs for the second wicket and helped the Men in Blue salvage pride. Shubman Gill’s side would lose the series 1-2, but had positives for both Rohit and Virat during the series.

India have not played on home soil in the ODI format since the England series in February, meaning since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, both Virat and Rohit have barely played on Indian soil in the white-ball format.

India will walk into the series as favourites, knowing there is tons of experience within the team. Jasprit Bumrah could also return for the ODI series, having missed the Australia series in October while he was playing in the T20I format.