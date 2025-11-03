LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, 5 batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in Tests

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 20:00 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 20:00 IST

From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in Tests. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 1,741 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 1,741 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in Tests. During his era, Tendulkar played 25 Test matches against Proteas and scored 1,741 runs at an average of 42.46.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 1,734 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 1,734 runs

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis is next on this list with 1,734 runs in 18 Test matches against India. His tally also includes seven centuries and five half-centuries.

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 1,528 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 1,528 runs

The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, is third on this list. In 21 Test matches against India, Amla scored 1,528 runs at an average of 43.65.

Virat Kohli (India) - 1,408 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 1,408 runs

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, features fourth on this list with 1,408 runs in 16 Test matches against Proteas. His tally also includes three centuries and five half-centuries.

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 1,334 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 1,334 runs

AB de Villiers, known for his attacking batting style, is fifth on this list. He played 20 Test matches against India and scored 1,334 runs at an average of 39.23. His tally also includes three centuries and six half-centuries.

