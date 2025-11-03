/From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, 5 batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in Tests

From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in Tests. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in Tests. During his era, Tendulkar played 25 Test matches against Proteas and scored 1,741 runs at an average of 42.46.
South Africa legend Jacques Kallis is next on this list with 1,734 runs in 18 Test matches against India. His tally also includes seven centuries and five half-centuries.
The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, is third on this list. In 21 Test matches against India, Amla scored 1,528 runs at an average of 43.65.
The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, features fourth on this list with 1,408 runs in 16 Test matches against Proteas. His tally also includes three centuries and five half-centuries.
AB de Villiers, known for his attacking batting style, is fifth on this list. He played 20 Test matches against India and scored 1,334 runs at an average of 39.23. His tally also includes three centuries and six half-centuries.