/From Virat Kohli to Gary Kirsten, 5 batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in ODIs

From Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Gary Kirsten
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of batters with most runs for India vs South Africa in ODIs. During his era, Tendulkar played 57 ODI matches against Proteas and scored 2,001 runs at an average of 35.73.
South Africa legend Jacques Kallis is next on this list with 1,535 runs in 37 ODI matches against India. His tally also includes two centuries and 11 half-centuries.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features third on this list with 1,504 runs in 31 ODI matches against Proteas. His tally also includes five centuries and eight half-centuries.
South Africa great Gary Kirsten is fourth on this list. In 26 ODI matches against India, Kirsten scored 1,377 runs at an average of 62.59.
AB de Villiers, known for his attacking batting style, is fifth on this list. He played 32 ODIs against India and scored 1,357 runs at an average of 48.46. His tally also includes six centuries and five half-centuries.