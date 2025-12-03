/IND vs SA: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side, but availability subject to fitness; Rinku Singh dropped

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is back in the squad for the upcoming series against South Africa as the Men in Blue prepare for the T20 World Cup. Gill, having missed the ODI series and the second Test in Guwahati against South Africa due to a back spasm, is subject to availability for the T20I series if he clears the fitness test. The T20I series has seen Rinku Singh miss out on competition for places with the five-match series starting in Cuttack from Dec 9.