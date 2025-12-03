Google Preferred
IND vs SA: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side, but availability subject to fitness; Rinku Singh dropped

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 17:54 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 17:55 IST
IND vs SA: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side, but availability subject to fitness; Rinku Singh dropped

Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Shubman Gill, having missed the ODI series and the second Test in Guwahati against South Africa due to a back spasm, is subject to availability for the T20I series if he clears the fitness test.

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is back in the squad for the upcoming series against South Africa as the Men in Blue prepare for the T20 World Cup. Gill, having missed the ODI series and the second Test in Guwahati against South Africa due to a back spasm, is subject to availability for the T20I series if he clears the fitness test. The T20I series has seen Rinku Singh miss out on competition for places with the five-match series starting in Cuttack from Dec 9.

India squad for South Africa T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

