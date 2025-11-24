/Asia Cup Rising Star: Pakistan Shaheens celebrate with trophy as India's wait continues for silverware

India won the Asia Cup 2025 tournament nearly two months ago but the wait for trophy still continues. Pakistan Shaheens (A), on the other hand, got to celebrate their Rising Star Asia Cup title win with a trophy immediately. The Rising Star Asia Cup tournament is played among A teams of the major countries including India. Pakistan won the trophy by beating Bangladesh A in the final on Sunday (Nov 23) in Doha. The final went to the Super Over but Pakistan kept their nerves and won the title. India, on the other hand, had lost to Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Where is India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy?

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy won by India continues to gather dust at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) office in Dubai, UAE - the venue of tournament. ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi has refused to send the silverware to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Naqvi has been adamant on handing over the trophy to India himself and has even directed the ACC office staff to not give away the trophy in his absence. The matter has been raised in the ACC meeting after the Asia Cup and even the ICC general meeting earlier this month with no resolution reached so far.

Why India didn't get the trophy after winning the tournament?