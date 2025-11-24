/Ashes 2025-26: In a blow to Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood out of second Test but Cummins remains hopeful

In a blow to Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane after picking up the hamstring injury days before the first Test. Hazlewood also didn't part in the first Test in Perth but Australia went on to win the match by eight wickets inside two days to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Aussie skipper Cummins, on the other hand, is looking hopeful for the Gabba Test after missing the first Test but a call would be taken near to the match date which begins December 4.

Hazlewood out, Cummins only hopeful for Gabba Test

"He's working through the first week of his rehab," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said about Hazlewood. "I'm not sure that we need to give an update on that. Once he gets further down the track and [we] have some rough timelines, then we'll be in a position to communicate that."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As for Cummins, Aussie coach said: "There's a lot of positives, but now it's just really building that resilience within the soft tissue and making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much."

Starc leads with 10-for in absence of Hazlewood, Cummins