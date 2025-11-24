/Ashes 2025-26: In a blow to Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood out of second Test but Cummins remains hopeful

There were questions about Australia's pace attack in the lead up to the Ashes opener but a fiery Starc rose to the occasion with a perfect performance. As for the second Test, Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out but skipper Pat Cummins remains hopeful for the participation.
In a blow to Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane after picking up the hamstring injury days before the first Test. Hazlewood also didn't part in the first Test in Perth but Australia went on to win the match by eight wickets inside two days to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Aussie skipper Cummins, on the other hand, is looking hopeful for the Gabba Test after missing the first Test but a call would be taken near to the match date which begins December 4.
"He's working through the first week of his rehab," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said about Hazlewood. "I'm not sure that we need to give an update on that. Once he gets further down the track and [we] have some rough timelines, then we'll be in a position to communicate that."
As for Cummins, Aussie coach said: "There's a lot of positives, but now it's just really building that resilience within the soft tissue and making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much."
There were questions about Australia's pace attack in the lead up to the Ashes opener but a fiery Starc rose to the occasion with a perfect performance. In the first innings, the left-arm pacer took 7/58 - his career best figures - and backed it with a three-wicket haul in the second innings to complete a 10-for. Along with Starc, Scott Boland and debutant Brendan Doggett also impressed with four and five wickets, respectively in the match. In case of Cummins return, Doggett is likely to miss out from the playing XI for the next Test.