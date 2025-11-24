40-year-old Ronaldo stuns with sensational bicycle kick goal for Al Nassr - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 40 years old and in twilight of his career but he remains one of the best footballers to ever play the game and the same was proven once again on Sunday (Nov 23). Ronaldo, playing for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, scored a sensational bicycle kick in a testament for his abilities as a supreme athlete even in last leg of his career. Ronaldo's kick came in the six minute of the stoppage time against Al-Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Ronaldo bicycle kick sends crowd in frenzy

Al Nassr were already 3-1 up before Ronaldo scored the unreal goal which shows his commitment to game at all stage of the match. His teammate Nawaf Boushal sent a right-wing cross in the opposition's penalty area. Ronaldo, in a swift move to meet the ball, raced and perfectly timed the kick to send the ball in the net and send all the fans in stadium in frenzy. The footballer then posted the video of his goal on social media prompting fans to define the moment as the text said, 'Best Caption Wins.' Have a look at the goal below:

