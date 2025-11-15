LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 15:05 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 15:05 IST

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five active batters with most sixes in T20Is. This list also includes Muhammad Waseem, Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Hayat

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 187 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 187 sixes

Muhammad Waseem, known for his hard-hitting at the top, leads the list of active batters with most sixes in T20 Internationals (187 sixes). Waseem enjoys taking on bowlers early, setting the tone for the match with his aggressive gameplay.

Jos Buttler (England) - 172 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 172 sixes

The star England batter, Jos Buttler, features second on this list with 172 sixes in 144 T20I matches. Buttler's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 154 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 154 sixes

India’s current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav features third on this list. In 95 T20Is, Yadav has scored 2754 runs at an average of 36.72. His tally also includes 154 sixes.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 148 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 148 sixes

Australia's star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, is fourth on this list with 148 sixes in 124 T20I matches. Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.

Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) - 140 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) - 140 sixes

The star Hong Kong batter, Babar Hayat, also features on this list. In 100 T20I matches, he has scored 2280 runs at an average of 27.46. His tally also includes 140 sixes and 136 fours.

Trending Photo

10 most energy-efficient trains in the world
10

10 most energy-efficient trains in the world

8 shortest train routes in the world
8

8 shortest train routes in the world

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is
5

From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active batters with most sixes in T20Is

4 players with 4,000 Test runs and 300 wickets: Jadeja joins elite list
5

4 players with 4,000 Test runs and 300 wickets: Jadeja joins elite list

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs