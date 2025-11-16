/IND vs SA: Gambhir refuses to blame pitch for India's disappointing loss, says 'it was exactly what we asked'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has refused to blame the pitch and its curator for the 30-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first of two Test matches. India, playing at the Eden Gardens, were bowled out for 93 in their second innings as they lost by 30 runs. After the match, Gambhir took to the press conference and India underlined reasons for India’s defeat while stating he got the pitch he demanded.

Gambhir refuses to blame pitch

"It was not an unplayable wicket. This pitch is exactly what we asked for and this is what we got. The curator, Sujan Mukherjee, was very supportive. I think it's a wicket that can judge your mental toughness, because those who played with good defence scored runs," said Gambhir at the post-match press conference.

Having earlier bowled out South Africa for 153 in their second innings, India needed 124 runs to win the match. However, the hosts were hit with a setback even before they entered their batting as captain Shubman Gill was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to a neck spasm. The hosts were derailed with early wickets as they lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and then KL Rahul (1) in the opening three overs.

While Washington Sundar (31) and Axar Patel (26) gave their best, no other Indian batter could resist the South African bowling attack. India lost wickets at consistent intervals and were ultimately bundled out for 93 runs in their second innings.

This meant India lost their first home match of the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and now slip to fourth position in the standings. South Africa, on the other hand, are now second, with only Australia sitting above them.

Eyes will now be on the second Test match between India and South Africa, which starts on Saturday (Nov 22) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Indian team management will have their work cut out as they trail 1-0 in the series and are also sweating on the fitness of captain Gill.