Top 5 nail-biting low-scoring Tests played at Eden Gardens

Published: Nov 12, 2025, 19:23 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 19:23 IST

As India gear up to face South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, let’s look back at five epic low-scoring thrillers played at this iconic venue.

India vs England, 1972
India vs England, 1972

In a tense, low-scoring clash, India edged past England by just 28 runs at Eden Gardens. Chandrashekhar and Prasanna spun a web as England fell short chasing 192 in a thrilling finish

Pakistan vs India, 1999
Pakistan vs India, 1999

A classic encounter where Pakistan sealed a 46-run win. Sachin’s heroic 136 went in vain as India crumbled under pressure in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

India vs West Indies, 1974
India vs West Indies, 1974

India defeated the mighty West Indies by 85 runs. Bishan Singh Bedi and Madan Lal starred with the ball to hand India a memorable victory in Kolkata.

Australia vs India, 1956
Australia vs India, 1956

Australia outclassed India by 94 runs in a gripping contest. Richie Benaud’s all-round brilliance helped the visitors defend 231 and secure a hard-fought win at Eden Gardens.

India vs Australia, 2001
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs Australia, 2001

It was one of India’s greatest Test cricket comebacks. Following on, India rode on Laxman’s 281 and Dravid’s 180 to script a stunning 171-run win that changed Indian cricket forever.

