/Top 5 nail-biting low-scoring Tests played at Eden Gardens

As India gear up to face South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, let’s look back at five epic low-scoring thrillers played at this iconic venue.
In a tense, low-scoring clash, India edged past England by just 28 runs at Eden Gardens. Chandrashekhar and Prasanna spun a web as England fell short chasing 192 in a thrilling finish
A classic encounter where Pakistan sealed a 46-run win. Sachin’s heroic 136 went in vain as India crumbled under pressure in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.
India defeated the mighty West Indies by 85 runs. Bishan Singh Bedi and Madan Lal starred with the ball to hand India a memorable victory in Kolkata.
Australia outclassed India by 94 runs in a gripping contest. Richie Benaud’s all-round brilliance helped the visitors defend 231 and secure a hard-fought win at Eden Gardens.
It was one of India’s greatest Test cricket comebacks. Following on, India rode on Laxman’s 281 and Dravid’s 180 to script a stunning 171-run win that changed Indian cricket forever.