/IND vs SA: South Africa rock India in low-scoring thriller at Eden Gardens, take 1-0 lead in series

South Africa rocked India in the opening Test match of the two-match series in a low-scoring thriller as the visitors won by 30 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday (Nov 16). Chasing a modest total of 124 runs, India were bowled out for 93 runs as Simon Harmer scalped four wickets. The win also means the defending World Test Champions take a 1-0 series lead in the two-match series.

South Africa rock India

In what looked like a one-sided affair at Stumps on Day 2, Temba Bavuma’s South Africa produced an excellent show of character with both bat and ball to win their first Test match on Indian soil since 2010. The win was also South Africa’s first in red-ball format at the Eden Gardens since 1996, breaking their winless streak at the venue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Having earlier bowled out South Africa for 153 in their second innings, India needed 124 runs to win the match. However, the hosts were hit with a setback even before they entered their batting as captain Shubman Gill was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to a neck spasm. The hosts were derailed with early wickets as they lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and then KL Rahul (1) in the opening three overs.

While Washington Sundar (31) and Axar Patel (26) gave their best, no other Indian batter could resist the South African bowling attack. India lost wickets at consistent intervals and were ultimately bundled out for 93 runs in their second innings.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

This meant India lost their first home match of the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and now slip to fourth position in the standings. South Africa, on the other hand, are now second, with only Australia sitting above them.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Eyes will now be on the second Test match between India and South Africa, which starts on Saturday (Nov 22) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Indian team management will have their work cut out as they trail 1-0 in the series and are also sweating on the fitness of captain Gill.