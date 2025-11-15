Google Preferred
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 16:31 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 16:31 IST
IND vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa hold 63-run lead as India bowled out for 189 on day 2 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

 Proteas Skipper Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch were holding things together at stumps after a tough, low-scoring day in Kolkata. Earlier, India resumed from 37 for 1 but were bowled out for 189.

South Africa finished day 2 (Nov 15) of the first Test at 93 for 7 in their second innings, stretching their lead to 63 runs. Proteas Skipper Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch were holding things together at stumps after a tough, low-scoring day in Kolkata. Earlier, India resumed from 37 for 1 but were bowled out for 189, with KL Rahul top-scoring with 39. South Africa’s right-arm spinner caused most of the damage, returning figures of 4 for 30 to restrict India’s first-innings advantage to just 30 runs. 15 wickets tumbled on day 2, where eight of them belonged to Indian batters.

More to follow

