/CSK likely to release THIS pacer ahead of IPL 2026 auctions: Reports

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a major call ahead of IPL 2026. The franchise might release Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana from their squad, bringing an end to a three-year association, as per a report by ESPN Cricinfo. The retention window closes at 3 pm on Saturday, and CSK moved quickly to take the call after weeks of discussions on the pacer’s future. Pathirana arrived at CSK in 2023 and immediately caught attention with his slingy action, sharp pace, and natural swing.

19 wickets in debut season

He played a big role in CSK’s title win that season, taking 19 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 8.01. His unusual action also drew advice from MS Dhoni, who said Pathirana needed careful handling from Sri Lanka Cricket to stay fit for the long run. As it turned out, Dhoni’s warning came true sooner than expected.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the next two years, Pathirana struggled with multiple injuries. His IPL 2024 season was cut short by a hamstring issue, and he also returned early from the SA20 while playing for Joburg Super Kings. Things didn’t improve in IPL 2025 either, where he picked up 13 wickets in 12 matches but went for over ten runs an over. It was a sharp drop from his early impact.

Fleming was concerned by Pathirana’s fading rhythm

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had earlier spoken about the team’s concern regarding Pathirana’s dip in effectiveness. He hinted that changes made by Sri Lanka Cricket to the bowler’s release point might have affected his rhythm, something the franchise felt was troubling him during matches.

With the injuries piling up and his impact reducing, CSK are all set to release the 22-year-old. However, there remains a chance that the franchise will try to buy him back at the auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Pathirana has only played for CSK in the IPL, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 21.61 and an economy of 8.68.