/Ind vs SA,1st Test: Why did Shubman Gill retire hurt early in the innings?

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill had a brief but dramatic stint at the crease on the second day (Nov 15) of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, when he was forced to retire hurt due to a neck injury. The incident came early in India’s second innings, leaving fans and teammates anxious about the skipper’s fitness. Gill faced just three balls before the injury struck.

Attempting a slog sweep off South African off-spinner Simon Harmer, he sent the ball racing over backward square leg for four. But in the follow-through, Gill appeared to suffer a sudden whiplash, clutching the back of his neck and roaring in pain. The physio rushed onto the field to assess him, and after a brief examination, the Indian skipper walked off, leaving the team with a sudden setback.

The timing of the injury was particularly unfortunate. Moments earlier, Harmer had dismissed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29, breaking what had been a patient innings of 82 balls. With two wickets already down, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sundar, Gill’s premature exit disrupted India’s momentum and altered the complexion of the session. The crowd watched nervously as India, chasing South Africa’s first-innings total of 159, suddenly found themselves with three key batters out, including one retired hurt.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to provide details on the severity of the injury, the sight of the Indian skipper leaving the field mid-innings raised immediate concerns about his participation in the remainder of the match and the upcoming series.