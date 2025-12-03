/IND vs SA: Markram steals Kohli, Gaikwad spotlight as South Africa win Raipur ODI, series heads for decider

The ODI series between India and South Africa will head for a decider after the visitors registered a dominant four-wicket win in Raipur on Wednesday (Dec 3). Aiden Markram was the star of the show with a 110-run knock as he propelled South Africa to their highest successful chase on foreign soil. The result also means the series is now level at 1-1 and will be decided in the final contest in Vizag on Saturday.

South Africa chase down 359

Needing 359 runs to win the Raipur ODI, South Africa started their innings as second best. Despite losing Quinton de Kock (8) early, it was the constructive approach of Markram and other batters that saw the Proteas home. South Africa were in complete command of their innings and never looked back after a positive start. Markram was well supported by captain Temba Bavuma, who scored 46 before getting out.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis (54) then took the initiative into their hand as they closed in on a famous win. Helpful contributions from Corbin Bosch (unbeaten 26) and injured Tony de Zorzi (17) also made the difference.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was seen in superb form as he scored his 53rd ODI hundred to continue his purple patch. Virat’s innings of 102 runs consisted of 7 fours and 2 sixes, and he was playing at a strike rate of 110. The back-to-back tons now see him reach 84 international centuries, with only Sachin Tendulkar (100) scoring more.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

While Virat stole the show, Ruturaj Gaikwad also joined it with a ton of his own as he smashed 105 off 83. His inclusion in the team was questioned, but Ruturaj proved his selection right with an innings that consisted of 12 fours and 2 sixes. Gaikwad’s hundred helped India reach 300 as the Men in Blue ended with a score of 385/5. Captain KL Rahul also smashed back-to-back fifties, helping India to a commendable total in the series.

The two teams will now meet on Saturday, which will decide the fate of the ODI series. The match will take place in Vizag with Rohit and Virat playing their final contest for India in 2025.