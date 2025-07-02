/IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar likely to play in Edgbaston as visitors search for parity

Shubman Gill’s team India is all set for the Edgbaston Test as the visitors search for parity in the five-match series having lost in Headingley last week. The visitors who are unlikely to field Jasprit Bumrah in the crunch match in Birmingham are likely to make two altercations to the Playing XI that played in Headingley. According to reports, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are in line to play in the second Test that starts on Wednesday (July 2).

Sundar, Reddy to start?

"On Nitish very close to getting a game. Obviously, he was fantastic in Australia. Coming into the team and playing the way he did," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Reddy.

"We just felt on balance for the last game, we wanted to go with the bowling allrounder, which we thought Shardul was slightly ahead on the bowling front.

"We’re looking at ways of rejigging the puzzle so we can get a batting all-rounder in. And obviously, Nitish is our premium batting all-rounder at the moment. So I would say it’s a very good chance to play this Test," he added.

ALSO READ | 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad? Indian delegation makes case to IOC amid standstill

Despite setting a massive target of 371 runs, hosts England were able to chase the target in the Headingley Test, underlining room for improvement. The visitors are likely to bring in Nitish Reddy, who has excelled with the bat in the Australia tour where he scored a hundred.

Washington on the other hand has been an able deputy to Ravichandran Ashwin and would be an interesting choice if given an opportunity.

Bumrah out of Edgbaston Test?

According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to sit out of the second Test owing to workload management. As reported earlier by WION, Bumrah won’t be playing in all five matches of the Test series and will be rested in at least one match. The management is likely to play him at Lord’s where India has a good recent record.