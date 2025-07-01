/2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad? Indian delegation makes case to IOC amid standstill

A delegation headed by IOA president PT Usha and Minister of State for Sports in Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi had a meeting with officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider the possibility and viability of India hosting Olympics in 2036. Despite new IOC president Kirsty Coventry announcing a pause in the host selection process and establishing a working group to determine the “appropriate time" for identifying a future host, she welcomed dialogue with Indian officials, who are aiming to host the 2036 Games.

The delegation comprised senior officials from the IOA, the central sports ministry, and the Gujarat government, which is positioning itself as a prospective host. This important exchange sought to discuss the possibility and feasibility of India staging an Olympic and Paralympic Games in the future," a press release by the visiting delegation said.

The dialogue created an important platform for the Indian delegation to express their vision for hosting a future Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, the release continued. The encounter is likely to assist the Indian team “to sharpen its ambition.” India's interaction with the Olympic movement is at a critical juncture, one that extends beyond competitive athletics to incorporate the actual culture of Olympism – using sport to promote peace, education, and cultural exchange," said Usha. "The Olympic Games in India would not merely be an awesome spectacle; they would have a whole-of-generation impact for all Indians."

Sanghavi confirmed the state's intentions to host the Games, pointing to their sports investments and commitment to the Olympic movement as proof. He explained that hosting the Games would be groundbreaking for Gujarat, sparking unprecedented development and inspiring a new generation.

We look forward to being genuine partners to the IOC over the next few months of this process, and hopefully in years to come, as we collaborate to bring about this mutual aspiration," he further added.

During her initial press conference following her takeover, Coventry said that there was resounding support from IOC members for suspending and overhauling the future host election process.