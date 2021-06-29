Cricket- 'If I perform, I know I’ll definitely be back': Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is having a tough time maintaining his place in the team. With the T20 World Cup less than four months away, Kuldeep feels that his performance in the Sri Lanka tour will be crucial for him.

ALSO READ: Cricket- 'India not winning ICC events is not completely Virat Kohli’s fault': Kamran Akmal

“Nothing parallels performance, and if I perform, I know I’ll definitely be back,” Kuldeep told The Telegraph.

“This Sri Lanka tour is very, very important because, first of all, I’m not a part of the Test squad (in England). And secondly, this is one good opportunity to play and perform.

“Thereafter, we’ve got the IPL as well, which gives me another opportunity to be back in the reckoning,” Kuldeep said before the squad’s departure.

“And honestly, I’m not thinking much about a T20 World Cup berth now because it eventually boils down to how well I keep doing. There’s healthy competition in the squad, so I know what my job is,” Kuldeep stated further.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is the only Indian bowler with two hattricks in international cricket, saw a drastic drop in his form. In his previous two ODIs, the spinner went wicketless and 68 and 84 runs.

“When teams easily get 300-plus and that too, in 40 overs or so, you can understand how the conditions were. But I don’t want to blame the wickets or anything else.

“If I had bowled more good-length deliveries, I could’ve had an impact. The stuff I dished out was a little bit on the fuller length and on good batting wickets, playing shots off such deliveries becomes easy. At the same time, these mistakes happen when you don’t play regularly. Your rhythm then gets affected,” he said.